Botkins grad gets law grant

SIDNEY — The Law Student Assistance Fund recently awarded a $3,500 scholarship to a Botkins High School alumnus entering his final year of law school.

Eric Ambos, of Botkins, attends the Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law. He is the son of Craig and Doris Ambos.

The Law Student Assistance Fund, established by the late Sidney attorney Eugene Elsass, is administered through the Community Foundation of Shelby County. Applicants must be approaching their final year of law school. Students from Shelby County, or a county abutting Shelby County, may apply.

Online applications are available through the Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.