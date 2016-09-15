FAFSA night at Russia Sept. 28

RUSSIA — Russia High School will host a financial aid night for juniors, seniors and their parents Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Russia High School commons.

The program is designed especially for parents of juniors and seniors who are applying for scholarships and financial aid, but anyone who is interested in finding out more about the process is welcome to attend.

Guest speakers will include a representative from the Rhodes College Financial Aid office who will explain the process and forms used for applying for financial aid at any post secondary institution. There will also be a representative from the Raeburn Barnes Trust Student Loan Program present to explain various student loans.

Each college or university has its own procedure and deadline for applying for scholarships and financial aid. Students should be aware of the deadlines and make sure applications are submitted on time.

For questions about the meeting, contact Tonya Slonaker, school counselor, at Russia High School, 526-3156 ext. 109.