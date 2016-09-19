Lehman royalty

Lehman Catholic High School seniors Jake Earhart, son of Jeff and Kelly Earhart, of Piqua, and Katie Edwards, daughter of John and Heather Edwards, of Sidney, were crowned the 2016 homecoming king and aueen Friday night during pre-game festivities of the Upper Scioto Valley football game. Along with Earhart and Edwards, many other class and club representatives were recognized as part of the annual homecoming court.

Lehman Catholic High School seniors Jake Earhart, son of Jeff and Kelly Earhart, of Piqua, and Katie Edwards, daughter of John and Heather Edwards, of Sidney, were crowned the 2016 homecoming king and aueen Friday night during pre-game festivities of the Upper Scioto Valley football game. Along with Earhart and Edwards, many other class and club representatives were recognized as part of the annual homecoming court. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0918.jpg Lehman Catholic High School seniors Jake Earhart, son of Jeff and Kelly Earhart, of Piqua, and Katie Edwards, daughter of John and Heather Edwards, of Sidney, were crowned the 2016 homecoming king and aueen Friday night during pre-game festivities of the Upper Scioto Valley football game. Along with Earhart and Edwards, many other class and club representatives were recognized as part of the annual homecoming court. Courtesy photo