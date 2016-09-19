Sidney grads get scholarships

SIDNEY — Four Sidney High School graduates and a Fairlawn Local Schools graduate have received scholarships through funds administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Caleb Alexander, of Sidney, son of Pam and Chris Alexander, received $2,000 from the Donald E. and M. Jane Kemp Scholarship. He is majoring in computer science at Bowling Green State University. This scholarship is renewable and recognizes a graduating Sidney High School student for demonstrated community and school service, financial need, academic ability and recommendations.

Marie Butts, an electrical engineering major at Cedarville University, was awarded the Layton Family Foundation Scholarship of $1,000. She is the daughter of Shari and Jim Butts, of Sidney.

The Layton Family Foundation was created in memory of Wayne Layton, who grew up in the Maplewood area and passed away in 2013. Following his belief of the importance of a college education, the scholarship is awarded each year to a local student who will be a first-generation college student.

Sidney High School Alumni Scholarships were given to 2016 graduate Quentin McKenzie and alumna Rheanna Kies, both of Sidney. McKenzie is the son of Christine and James McKenzie. He studies chemical engineering at the University of Cincinnati. Kies is a pharmacy major at the University of Findlay and is the daughter of Kim and Chuck Kies. The fund was established by the SHS Class of 1949, but alumni from several classes have contributed to the scholarship. Each student received a $1,000 award.

Sarah Renee Keller, of Sidney, was this years’ recipient of the Dr. Edward and Anne Link Scholarship. Sarah Renee, daughter of Rheda Mae Keller, is studying creative writing at Bowling Green State University.

The Dr. Edward and Anne Link Scholarship Fund supports scholarships for Shelby County residents pursuing a major related to visual arts, performing arts or creative writing and who have completed at least one year of post-secondary education.

Online applications for these and other scholarships are available through the Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.