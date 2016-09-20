What’s on the menu?

SIDNEY — Changes are coming to the lunches served in Sidney City Schools.

Jason McLain, food service director, said since the beginning of the school year, students also have the option of buying chips and ice cream, both of which are approved by the USDA guidelines for school lunches.

“The kids love it,” McLain told the Sidney City Schools Board of Education during its meeting Monday night.

During the 10 days chips and ice cream have been offered at Sidney High School, 260 bags of chips have been sold and 247 servings of ice cream have been purchased.

Students at Sidney Middle School are required to purchase a lunch before they can buy the chips or ice cream, he said. Packers also are able to purchase the items.

In the 11 days chips have been offered at the middle school, 1,376 bags have been purchased. Ice cream is offered only on Fridays and during those three days, students have purchased 695 items.

“We are giving the kids healthy options to their lunches,”said McLain.

Beginning in October, students will see a change in their pizza lunches. For a three-month period, Pizza Hut pizza will be served in all schools.

School administrators were able to sample the pizzas Pizza Hut was offering to the school.

“The pizza was great,” said McLain. “There was no grease and the toppings are the same as we offer now.”

The pizzas meet the healthy lunch guidelines and USDA nutrition guidelines. Students would be served a salad, fruit cup and milk with the pizza.

The trial in the elementary schools will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The high school and middle school Pizza Hut lunches will be served on Thursdays beginning Oct. 6.

At the high school, pizza will also be offered on the ala cart menu at $2 a slice.

McLain said they are also exploring the possibility of starting a coffee bar at the high school. Items served could include chocolate milk, lattes and lemonade.

“When I was assistant principal at the high school, I saw all the things students brought into the school in the morning,” said McLain. “I think we can give them a healthier version at a better price.”

Sidney students see different options at lunch

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822; follow her on Twitter @MelSpeicherSDN. Follow the SDN on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SidneyDailyNews.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822; follow her on Twitter @MelSpeicherSDN. Follow the SDN on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SidneyDailyNews.