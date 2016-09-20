BOE approves district’s annual appropriations

SIDNEY — Appropriations for Sidney City Schools were approved during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

Treasurer Mike Watkins told the board that there is a slight increase in the general fund numbers from the previous year. Temporary appropriations were approved in June and the final resolution has be approved by the end of September. The appropriations are for the year ending June 30, 2017.

Governmental fund types include the general fund, special revenue, debt service fund and capital project fund.

General fund appropriations were approved for $35,650,000, which includes salaries, $18,200,000; retirement/benefits, $6,500,000; purchased services, $7,850,000; supplies, $800,000; new/replacement equipment, $600,000; other objects, $500,000; and other objects, $1,200,000.

Special revenue classifications was set at $3,395,765 and includes public school support, $150,000; restricted grants in aid, $20,000; termination benefit fund, $100,000; music/athletic, $250,000; auxiliary services, $603,839; Title I, $1,182,575; and Title VI-B IDEA, $821,482.

The debt service fund was set at $2,500,000, which includes the middle school bond issue and the certificates of participation for the financing of the board of education building.

Watkins said the balance on the board of education building is $675,000 and his plan is to retire the entire debt this year.

“Typically we pay down $75,000 and refinance the balance, but the cost of refinancing doesn’t change as the balance gets lower so the all in cost to refinance the balance is going up every year so it makes sense to consider paying them off,” said Watkins.

The capital project fund includes permanent improvements, $350,000, and capital projects fund, $65,000, for a total of $415,000.

Other funds in the appropriations include food service, $1,600,000; scholarship fund, $5,000; scholarship trust funds, $500; and district agency fund, $100,000.

Total appropriations approved were $43,666,265.

The resolution will be filed with the Shelby County Auditor’s Office.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a contract with Cotterman & Co. for the repair of a roof at Whittier Elementary School at a cost up to $19,850, which includes a 20-year guarantee.

• Approved the purchase of a five-year license for “Cyber School in a Box” tuition from VLN Partners LLP. the cost is $22,500. Five students use the program, which is taught online and they attend classes at home. The cost per student is $4,500. Students using the program are counted toward SCS enrollment figures.

• Approved Brian Doak as a school security substitute for the 2016-17 school year at a rate of $15.50 per hour.

• Accepted the retirement resignation of Beth Spires, Sidney High School Spanish teacher, effective May 31, 2017. She has been a teacher with SCS for 25 years and in education for 27 years.

• Accepted the resignation of Jim Kidd, SHS health/PE teacher effective Sept. 6. Kidd has accepted a job with Springboro Schools.

• Employed Margaret Williams as physical education teacher on a one-year contract at $43,220.

• Employed Ann Huffman as a home instructor tutor on an as needed contract at $25.35 per hour.

• Employed Jennifer VanMatre as a full-time substitute teacher at $41,579. She is substituting for two teachers who are on sick leave.

• Employed Kelly Carter, Dale Couchot-Vore, Nathan Epperson, Renee Geise, Donald Lee, Andy Ratermann and Wendy Uhlenhake as substitute teachers at $90 per day.

• Employed Jean Girod, Christina Knott, Edward Seger, Debora Wagler and Rachel Strohmenger as substitute aides at $11.01 per hour; Rachel Strohmenger and Chelsea Goble as substitute custodians at $13.19 per hour; and Rachel Strohmenger and Chelsea Goble as substitute cooks at $9.49 per hour.

• Awarded supplemental contracts to Lori Hanson, 11th grade adviser, $1,824; and Donovan Gregory, boys head tennis coach, $1,824.

• Employed April Bogart, Emerson; Bridget Stewart, Northwood; Jael Wethington, Whittier; and Joan Holliday, Longfellow, as parent liaisons. They will be paid $12.23 per hour and can work up to 100 hours in a school year. The positions are a federal programs requirement for the Title I funds used by each ofthe schools.

• Approved the supplemental athletic event staff who will work events such as football, wrestling, basketball and soccer tournaments.

• Approved a resolution to opt out of the requirement to offer a career tech course the middle school through the Upper Valley Career Center. The district already has a career tech program that is taught by a Sidney teacher.

• Approved an out-of-state trip to Toronto, Ontario, for the Sidney High School choir on April 20-22, 2017. The trip costs will be paid by the students.

• Learned SHS Spanish teacher Courtney Simpkins would like to plan a trip to Spain for her students in the summer of2017. More information will be presented at the Oct. 3 board meeting.

• Learned a report on the report card results will be presented at the Oct. 17 board meeting.

• Went into executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be a work session on Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822; follow her on Twitter @MelSpeicherSDN. Follow the SDN on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SidneyDailyNews.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822; follow her on Twitter @MelSpeicherSDN. Follow the SDN on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SidneyDailyNews.