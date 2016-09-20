Zorn Scholarship awarded

FORT LORAMIE — A fund administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County recently awarded a scholarship.

Hillary Benanzer, of Fort Loramie, was awarded $1,000 from the William and Patsy Zorn Veterans Scholarship, which is open to county residents who have a close relative currently serving in or a veteran of the U.S. military. The daughter of Bill and Lisa Benanzer, Hillary is a Fort Loramie High School graduate. She is pursuing an English/creative writing degree from Ohio University.

Online applications are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.