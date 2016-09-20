Benanzer awarded scholarship

SIDNEY — Wilson Health recently announced the recipient of the 8th Annual Physician Memorial Scholarship. This year’s scholarship winner is Tessa Benanzer, of Fort Loramie.

Established following the death of Bruce C. Urbanc, D.O., in 2008, the scholarship is a joint effort of the Wilson Health medical staff and the hospital. The scholarship is awarded to a student who is enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a fully accredited school of medicine or osteopathic medicine in the continental United States. The student must be a Shelby County high school graduate.

“We recently awarded $2,000 to Tessa to assist on her journey through medical school,” said Dr. Robert McDevitt, chief of staff at Wilson Health. Members of Wilson’s Medical Staff Executive Committee were charged with making the final selection.

Benanzer recently began her second year at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. She was accepted into the highly competitive Research, Observation, Service and Education (ROSE) program at the University of Cincinnati – College of Medicine. This program provides a two year summer research internship as well as a seat in their medical school dependent upon obtaining high scores on the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT). She is a former graduate of Fort Loramie High School.

From February through August, 2015, Benanzer worked as a Patient Care Technician (PCT) in Acute Care at Wilson Health.

“I firmly believe that the medical field is where I can use my passion for science and medicine and compassion for others in order to make a difference in this world,” said Benanzer. “I hope to one day return to the Shelby County area and give back to the community that has helped me on my journey in so many ways.”

For information about the scholarship program, visit www.wilsonhealth.org. For information on how to make a donation to the Physician Memorial Scholarship Fund, please contact the medical staff office at (937) 498-5335, or mail your donation to Wilson Health, Attn: Medical Staff Office, 915 W. Michigan Street, Sidney, Ohio 45365. Please make checks payable to: Wilson Health Hospital Medical Staff. All donations are tax deductible.

