Lehman cheerleaders qualify for Citrus Bowl appearance

SIDNEY — The 2016-17 Lehman Catholic High School cheerleaders got ready for the upcoming fall athletic season by attending a Universal Cheerleaders Association summer cheerleading camp. The three-day camp held at Lehman included team-bonding activities and a service component. Arrangements for the camp were made by Lehman Cheer Coach Melissa Safreed, of Piqua.

Prior to camp, the Lehman squad teamed with St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, to help raise funds and awareness in finding cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

All Lehman cheerleaders participating in football and/or basketball sideline cheer squads attended camp. They learned new cheer and dance material as well as improving jump skills and overall technique and spirit.

The Cavalier squad earned UCA recognition as “Superior Team,” an honor based on the display of superior abilities throughout the week. This qualified the squad to participate in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl pre-game performance which includes five-day accommodations at Disney’s All Star Resort.

Individual recognition with the designation of “All-American Cheerleader” was given to junior Katie Allenbaugh, daughter of Bob and Nancy Allenbaugh, of Piqua; senior Lindsey Elsner, daughter of Larry and Karen Elsner, of Sidney; senior Madison Hussey, daughter of Mollie and Nathan Verdier, of Sidney; and senior Kyra Moos, daughter of Chad and Regina Moos, of Troy. This recognition was based on an individual tryout that included a required cheer, a dance, a jump, and overall outstanding spirit. These ladies received an invitation to participate in a parade performance on New Year’s Day down the streets of London, England. Allenbaugh was also recognized for her outstanding jump ability.

Besides the four cheerleaders receiving “All-American” recognition, other Lehman Catholic cheerleaders participating in the camp were seniors Hannah Fogt and Megan Neumeier; juniors Maria Adams, Meaghan McDonald, and Molly Safreed; sophomores Rachel Bosway, Carly Edwards, Madalyn Kirtley, Kaila Sims, and Kaija Steward; and freshman Kaylyn Armstrong. Daily recognition was given to individuals that stood out for leadership in different areas. Those individuals included Adams, Bosway, Elsner, Hussey and Moos.

The Lehman cheerleaders have qualified to participate in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl pre-game performance, which includes five-day accommodations at Disney's All Star Resort. Members of the squad are front row, left to right, Carly Edwards, Rachel Bosway, Madison Hussey, Kyra Moos, Megan Neumeier and Lindsey Elsner; and second row, Kaylyn Armstrong, Kaija Steward, Camp Instructor Lauren Dunn, Katie Allenbaugh, Kaila Sims and Madalyn Kirtley.