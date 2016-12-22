JC board updated on building project

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education met for the final time in 2016 and was updated on the school building project.

Superintendent Bill Reichert updated the Board. He said, the outer brick is nearing completion but due to the colder weather may need to be completed in the spring. Windows continue to be installed while the building has been enclosed with temporary measures and the heat is turned on.

Renovation plans for the remaining buildings continue to be worked on by Freytag and Associates and various meetings are occurring to potentially facilitate philanthropy from some area businesses to assist with related projects. Lastly, discussions continue and a decision is nearing on for the flooring and cabinetry in the new building.

Also at the meeting this week the board hired Steve Hoover as the varsity track coach, and Kylan Booser as an assistant track coach.

Elementary Principal Ginger Heuker shared with the board the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) KRA (Kindergarten Readiness Assessment) results and summarized the time involved in administering the assessment. As noted on the ODE’s website, the KRA is designed to assist teachers through student observation to better understand each student’s readiness for Kindergarten.

Village resident Gene Markley was in attendance and shared with the Board his interest in seeing future plans for the track and soccer field.

The board voted to authorize the treasurer to pay dues to the Ohio School Boards Association in order to again join the organization for the 2017 calendar year. Joining OSBA gives the District access to OSBA resources and discounts on some programs and services.

They also voted to approve a trip of 10th-12th grade choir and band students to Chicago, Illinois in May 2017.

The board accepted a donation of $200 from Tiger Notes and Strokes for the purchase of a new electric piano. The Board thanked the organization for their on-going support.

In addition, the financial report was accepted as presented. A progress update was also provided on the technology study being conducted to identify future needs of the District. Roles and responsibilities are being drafted and reviewed with the potential to post an opening in the coming months as well as other initiatives.

The board made Dana Ware as president pro-tempore for the January organizational meeting and set the meeting for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at 7 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow.