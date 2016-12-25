Kies performs in UF concert

FINDLAY — Rheanna Kies, of Sidney, recently performed with the University of Findlay Orchestra.

Conducted by Thomas Carey, the orchestra presented “A Fall Concert” in Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium. The concert featured Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2” and other light classics and holiday favorites. UF’s orchestra includes more than 50 members who range from University students and staff to community members.

The University of Findlay is one of the largest private colleges in Northwest Ohio.