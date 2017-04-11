Lima — Rhodes State College has announced the 2016 fall semester dean’s lists for part-time and full-time students.

To be eligible, a part-time student must be enrolled in at least six but not more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Local students named to the dean’s list includes:

DeGraff: Samuel Laurence Jackson.

Fort Loramie: Abby Marie Goubeaux, Cecily Lynn Keller and Amanda Jo Luebke.

Maria Stein: Jessica R. Muhlenkamp.

Sidney: Logan W. Hines.

To be eligible, a full-time student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Local students named to the dean’s list were:

DeGraff: Andrew Steven Wright.

New Bremen: Michelle Lynn Bailey and Katelyn Ann Schulze.

Russia: Alicia George.

Sidney: Holly M. Boyd.