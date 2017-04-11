Koenig joins Delta Zeta Sorority

ASHLAND — Sarah Koenig, of New Bremen, is a member of Ashland University’s Delta Zeta sorority.

Koenig is majoring in dietetics. She is a 2015 graduate of New Bremen Local School.

The purpose of the Delta Zeta sorority is to promote the values of sisterhood through scholarship, community service and social events. Delta Zeta’s activities include Senior Week, Parents Banquet, an annual magazine drive for speech and hearing, car washing and social gatherings. Membership in Delta Zeta is open to female students who are maintaining at least a 2.3 GPA and are involved in at least two other organizations on campus.