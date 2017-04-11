Horizons in Medicine application deadline is April 20

DAYTON — Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine is now taking applications for its 2017 Horizons in Medicine program, which runs from June 5 through July 7. The application deadline is April 20.

Through this unique program, high school students, mostly from disadvantaged or minority backgrounds, can begin to prepare for careers in science and health care. They will see firsthand the science and delivery of health care that forms the foundation of a career in medicine. They can get shadowing experience and earn a college scholarship. Students who will have completed their junior year of high school and taken chemistry by the time the program begins are encouraged to apply.

Horizons in Medicine is designed to give Dayton-area students a sense of the career possibilities in health care and to show them the kind of serious preparation needed to enter such careers. During the program, students spend time in classrooms and laboratories at Wright State, where they are introduced to subjects such as anatomy, biochemistry and physiology. They spend afternoons shadowing in hospitals, community clinics and other clinical sites throughout the community. Attendance is required from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. All students who successfully complete the Horizons program receive one-year full tuition scholarships to Wright State University.

Since 1979, more than 600 Dayton-area high school students have completed Horizons in Medicine, with more than 90 percent entering college and approximately 80 percent graduating from college. Many Horizons alumni are now medical doctors and several former Horizons participants are enrolled in medical school at the Boonshoft School of Medicine. To learn more about the program or apply, visit medicine.wright.edu/horizons.

The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine is a community-based medical school affiliated with seven major teaching hospitals in the Dayton area. The medical school educates the next generation of physicians by providing medical education for more than 444 medical students and 443 residents and fellows in 13 specialty areas and 10 subspecialties. Its research enterprise encompasses centers in the basic sciences, epidemiology, public health and community outreach programs. More than 1,500 of the medical school’s 3,229 alumni remain in medical practice in Ohio.