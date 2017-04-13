Fairlawn school board hears of projects, finances; offer contracts

SIDNEY — Long range facilities planning for Fairlawn Local School includes improvements to sporting sites, parking0 and storage, according to information presented at the board of education meeting Wednesday.

The board also heard of higher than anticipated income and expenses, and grants received by the school’s FFA program.

Superintendent Jeff Hobbs reported the facilities committee met April 5 discussing current and future projects. According to the meeting minutes, top current projects call for both gym floors will be resurfaced this summer; the planting of grass and clearing of trees on the new cross country course; and installation of a press box at the track/soccer field.

Upcoming projects include resurfacing the track, the planting of an orchard by the FFA class along Borland Lane and a grape arbor next to the greenhouse; FFA test plots; and the planting of more trees on the west side of school and soccer field.

Future projects being considered include practice fields for baseball, softball, and soccer; expanded parking; expansion of the weight room; and more outbuildings for storage.

Treasurer Keith Doseck reported that real estate taxes received by the district were higher than expected. He added that higher income has occurred from the district’s open enrollment special education excess cost revenue in being received a month earlier than anticipated. The amount was some $20,000 higher than forecast.

Doseck also reported the district is running approximately $15,000 higher for purchased services. Higher than anticipated costs included $45,737 paid to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and $28,022 to the Franklin County MRDD.

He noted Fairlawn has seven students in the Community School costing the district $46,000, a figure higher than past years.

High School Principal Rebekka Egbert informed the board of a statewide move to create new rules involving 2018 graduation requirements. As rules stand now, some 30 percent of 2018 seniors state wide would not qualify for graduation.

Egbert said the state board of education have requested state legislators change their ruling to modify the graduation requirements. The claim is that current standards unfairly placed some of those students not having enough time to fulfill the requirements.

Egbert also reported the FFA department received $3,500 in grants for a proposed apple orchard and vineyard project. The grants included two from Emerson Climate Technology and another from the Tractor Supply Company’s Grant for Growing program.

Elementary Principal John Stekli reported on the upcoming kindergarten screening April 20-21 at Pasco United Methodist Church.

The board met with music students recognized by their All-County Middle School Band selection. Those chosen were Ashley Roush, Olivia Ambos, Elisa Bell, Belle Brautigam, Paige Pennington and Kurt Hobbs. It was noted that Roush and Hobbs were also named to the All-County Honor Band.

In other band related news, the board approved a one-year contract to Jacquelyn Jenkinson as band and pep band director for the 2017-18 school year. They also approved a request for a 2018 trip to Disney World for the choir and band.

In other action regarding positions for the 2017-18 school year, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of Lindsey Riethman as high school guidance counselor. She has accepted a post at Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua.

• Approved the resignation of intervention specialist April Sommer, who indicated she was leaving education.

• Awarded one-year coaching contracts to Todd Heckman, head varsity golf; Chris North, head cross country; and Jamie Fridley, head soccer.

• OK’d a one-year contract for Keith Doseck to serve as Title I treasurer at a rate of $750.

• Approved a one-year contract to Sue Gump as the Flyer/PR coordinator at a rate of $3,000. She also received a one-year contract as transportation coordinator at a rate of $4,000.

• Awarded a one-year contract to Kimberly Hooker as a Pre-K bus driver, and Upper Valley Career Center bus driver.

• Approved Brent Wright as a parochial bus route driver.

• OK’d two contracts to Aaron Cox as audio/visual coordinator for $1,645.20, and as the laptop program facilitator at a rate of $4,000.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributorto the Sidney Daily News.

