SHS fares well at state business competition

SIDNEY – Sidney High School recently had several students compete at state competition for Business Professionals of America. SHS had four students qualify to continue on to the National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The students will continue enhancing their skills in their specific competitions in attempt to take home a trophy at the national level. The individuals who qualified for the National Leadership Conference are Anthony Mitchell, first place, C++ Programming; Joseph Douglas, fifth place – C++ Programming; and NourEddine Hijazi, fourth fourth place, JAVA Programming.

In the virtual competitions national ranking, Elliott Wilson was named to the Top 10 in Mobile Development.

Also representing Sidney High School at the state BPA competition were:

• Paige Graham, eighth place, Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications.

• Seth Wallace, 14th place, Human Resource Management.

• Kelly Garber, 16th place, Medical Office Procedures.

• Kathryn Saunders, sixth place, Prepared Speech.

• Austin Simon, ninth place, Presentation Management Individual.

Business Professionals of America is a student organization that allows students from all over the nation to enhance their skills and compete in areas such as administration, programming, marketing, design and processing tools.

Hijazi
Mitchell
Douglas