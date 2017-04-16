Lunch is served

Sidney Middle School staff, including Ann Huffman, sixth-grade math teacher, shown here, recently served students their lunches after cash votes determined which staff would serve. Organized by the SMS Student Council, this fundraiser raised more than $700 to benefit Karris Flory, daughter of James Flory, who was diagnosed with cancer and has been receiving chemo and radiation. The money will benefit her family for her medical bills. Teachers serving lunches were Deputy Rick Cron, Jamie Barnes, Sherry Guinther, Ann Huffman, Laurie Jordan, Leslie Phlipot, Seth Meyer, Tracy Nuss, Jim Roby, Renee Davis, Bill Rippey and Erica Scully. Phlipot and Nish Golden are the SMS Student Council advisers.

Sidney Middle School staff, including Ann Huffman, sixth-grade math teacher, shown here, recently served students their lunches after cash votes determined which staff would serve. Organized by the SMS Student Council, this fundraiser raised more than $700 to benefit Karris Flory, daughter of James Flory, who was diagnosed with cancer and has been receiving chemo and radiation. The money will benefit her family for her medical bills. Teachers serving lunches were Deputy Rick Cron, Jamie Barnes, Sherry Guinther, Ann Huffman, Laurie Jordan, Leslie Phlipot, Seth Meyer, Tracy Nuss, Jim Roby, Renee Davis, Bill Rippey and Erica Scully. Phlipot and Nish Golden are the SMS Student Council advisers. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0032.jpg Sidney Middle School staff, including Ann Huffman, sixth-grade math teacher, shown here, recently served students their lunches after cash votes determined which staff would serve. Organized by the SMS Student Council, this fundraiser raised more than $700 to benefit Karris Flory, daughter of James Flory, who was diagnosed with cancer and has been receiving chemo and radiation. The money will benefit her family for her medical bills. Teachers serving lunches were Deputy Rick Cron, Jamie Barnes, Sherry Guinther, Ann Huffman, Laurie Jordan, Leslie Phlipot, Seth Meyer, Tracy Nuss, Jim Roby, Renee Davis, Bill Rippey and Erica Scully. Phlipot and Nish Golden are the SMS Student Council advisers. Courtesy photo