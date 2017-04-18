Sunrise names scholarship winners

FREMONT — Sunrise Cooperative has announced the recipients of its annual Sunrise Cooperative college scholarships.

This year, Sunrise offered 40 $1,000 scholarships for common stockholders’ children and grandchildren and 10 $1,000 scholarships for employees’ children and grandchildren. A total of 341 students entered to compete for the 40 common stockholder scholarships, while 18 competed for the 10 employee scholarships. All students awarded are or will be enrolled in a two- or four-year college program.

Applicants were required to compete in a scholarship essay contest, writing a minimum of one page on the topic of agriculture.

Terra Community College in Fremont reviewed the written entries and narrowed them down to 69 finalists for the common stockholder scholarships, and 12 finalists for the employee scholarships. Each finalist was invited to an oral interview to discuss his or her interest in agriculture and future education plans. From these interviews, scholarship winners were selected. About Sunrise Cooperative:

Local recipients are the following:

Victoria Bruns, of Anna, who attends the Ohio State University and is studying sustainable plant systems; Calen Fledderjohann, of New Bremen, who is pursuing a degree in political science from Wright State University; Erin Gaerke, of Russia, who attends the Ohio State University and is focusing on obtaining a degree in agricultural communications and operations management; Kara Langenkamp, of Versailles, who, upon graduating from Versailles High School, will attend either the Ohio State University or Xavier University to study occupational therapy.

Also Darian Rose, of Fort Loramie, who is studying to become a physician’s assistant at Ohio Dominican University; Alex Seger, of Russia, who attends Russia High School and in the fall, plans to attend the University of Toledo to study mechanical engineering; Alan Tebbe, of Minster, who is enrolled in the University of Cincinnati and studies business economics and finance; and Taylor Winner, of Versailles, who is working toward a bachelor’s in accounting with a CPA degree at the University of Northwestern Ohio.