Sidney BOE hires new staff members

SIDNEY — With the 2016-17 school year winding down, the Sidney City Schools Board of Education is turning its attention to personnel for the 2017-18 school year.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the board hired Lynda Higgins as a substitute cook for the current school year. She received a one-year, as needed contract at $9.49 per hour.

Superintendent John Scheu told the board interviews are underway for the three head cook openings in the district.

The board accepted two resignations during the meeting. Deborah Quillen, an Emerson aide, will be retiring June 1, 2017. She has been with the district for 32 years. The resignation of Megan Shadley, intervention specialist, was also accepted. Her resignation is effective June 1, 2017.

The board’s focus then turned to the 2017-18 school year. Four certified staff members were hired. One year contracts, effective Aug. 15, 2017, were awarded to Molly Hirtzinger, school counselor, $43,202; Lauren Stefancin, intervention specialist, $37,567; Aaron Wright, physical education teacher, $43,954; and Anna Miller, Spanish teacher, $40,948.

A supplemental contract was given to Dawn Roberts to be head cheer coach. She will be paid $3,757 for the one-year limited contract.

Classified contracts of current employees were also approved. Those receiving contracts were:

• Aides, James Abbott, one-year contract.

• Aides, Nathan Christian Gena Dillman, Nicole Frew, Tabitha Hughes,Kristy Kendall, Christina Knott, Wince Morris, Stavey New Bill Shoffner and Julie Slaybaugh, two-year contracts.

• Aides, Renee Davis, Tiffani Foy, Tammy Gerstner, Lindsey Goffena ShaRhonda Johnson, Tracey Landrum, jackie Lenz, Jennifer McKibben and Summer VanHook, continuing contracts.

• Bus drivers, Pam Brunswick and Melissa Kinnison, two-year contracts.

• Bus driver, Karen Utley, continuing contract.

• Cook, Linda Nuss, one-year contract.

• Cooks, Kathy Lambert and Jael Wethngton, two-year contracts.

• Cook, Misty shroyer, continuing contract.

• Custodian, John Kraus, two-year contract.

• Custodians, Bobby Gibson and Steve McWilliams, continuing contracts.

Classified substitutes were also given a one-year limied, as-needed contract effective Aug. 2, 2017. Employees receiving contracts include:

• Substitute aides, um Kum Bahel, Brenda Baker, Bob Barnes, Robin Bartee, Peggy Bean, Mary Brulport, Pam Brunswick, Ketaki Buddhadev, Stephanie Duncum, Beverly Kauffman, Lorri Lively, Penny Raterman, Leisa Saunders, Annette, Schulze, Amanda Stout, Rachel Strogmenger and Marcia Vordemark.

• Substitute cooks, Peggy Bean, Anthony Cardo, Carol DeNise, Lynda Higgins, Marie Masteller, Leah Stagno, Rachel Strohmenger, Tegan Knasel and Linda Young.

• Substitute cafeteria bus driver, Leslie Smith.

• Substitute bus drivers, Anthony Gerstner, Jason Miller, Christa Morris and Tim Musser.

• Substitute van drivers, Patti Boshears, Mary Brulport and Dolly Wilcox

• Substitute secretaries, Robin Bartee, Jane Pillion, Sherry Pirics, Leisa Saunders and Anne Westerheide.

• Substitute custodians, Anthony Cardo, George Ginter, Sarah Knasel, Dennis Martin, Glen Martin, Jason Miller, Angela Roof, Aloysius Shaw, Tegan Knasel and Linda Wilson.

• Substitute maintenance, George Ginter and Aloysius Shaw.

The board hired two OBI instructors on one-year limited, as needed contracts effective Aug 1, 2017. Hired were Ken Lemmon and Ron Monroe.

The second reading of new, replacement and revised board policies was held. The board adopted all the policies.

Scheu said the teacher contracts should be on the agenda at the May 15 board meeting. Administrator contracts will be on either the May 15 or June 19 board agenda.

The board went into executive session to consider the evaluation of an employee/official of the school district. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher

