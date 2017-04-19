Students plan poetry day

PIQUA — Edison State Community College students Ali and Claire Borgerding, of Minster, and Marie Ewing, of Troy, are organizing a national poetry event, Poem In Your Pocket Day, April 27, at noon in room 456 on the Piqua campus.

The event is an occasion to share and recite all kinds of poetry. This free event is open to the community and attendees are encouraged to take a poem to share with the group.

Guest speakers will include Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson and Professors Marva Archibald, Vivian Blevins, Tom Looker, Melinda Spivey, Dustin Wenrich and Debra Williamson.

For information, call 937-778-3815 or email [email protected]