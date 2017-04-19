Society awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Beta Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society has announced the winners of its two, 2017 scholarships.

Marilyn Kies and Taylor Young, both graduates of Sidney High School, were each awarded $300 scholarships.

Kies is a junior at the Ohio State University, majoring in early childhood education.

Young is a junior at the Bowling Green State University, where she studies inclusive early childhood education and human development and family studies.

The society makes annual grants to undergraduate women who are residents of Shelby County and who will be juniors or seniors, preparing for careers in education.