Sunday lottery results will be published in Wednesday’s newspaper.

Saturday drawings

Classic Lotto: 06-19-28-36-39-44, Kicker: 9-0-6-7-3-7

Pick 3 Evening: 3-2-4

Pick 3 Midday: 4-4-4

Pick 4 Evening: 6-6-6-5

Pick 4 Midday: 8-3-7-9

Pick 5 Evening: 5-3-8-9-4

Pick 5 Midday: 4-4-2-8-9

Powerball: 28-38-42-51-52, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

Rolling Cash 5: 05-10-15-25-32

Friday drawings

Mega Millions: 21-30-39-60-69, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 5

Pick 3 Evening: 3-3-9

Pick 4 Evening: 8-1-4-6

Pick 5 Evening: 9-9-1-1-3

Rolling Cash 5: 11-12-19-31-37