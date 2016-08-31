Church organizes bus to prayer rally

PORT JEFFERSON — The New Life Church, Port Jefferson, is accepting reservations on a charter bus to attend the Decision America Tour 2016 with Franklin Graham.

The prayer rally will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at Capitol West Plaza in Columbus.

The bus will leave from the church at 8 a.m. and is limited to 50 people. The cost is $20 per seat.

Graham is the son of evangelist Bill Graham. He is visiting all 50 states and is holding a prayer rally in each state’s capitol. He is challenging Christians to pray and live out their faith at home, in public and at the ballot box.

For more information, contact Jim and Betty Jones, 937-726-4098 or 937-638-8230.