Church to host 5K

MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood United Methodist Church will host a Country Fun 5K run/walk and kids fun run on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Race day registration and packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. with the fun run starting at 9:15 a.m.

There will be awards and door prizes for registered runners and walkers.

The fast and flat course will travel the scenic country roads. The race will be chipped timed by Can’t Stop Timing Company, Piqua.

Racers can preregister at cantstoprunningco.com.

Proceeds benefit the Maplewood UMC Trustee and Mission Funds.