Christians, Muslims and Jews join for comm’unity’ 9/11 event

DAYTON — The public is invited to participate in program which remembers sacrifices, seeks peace and supports unity on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11.

The event will be held at the Dayton PeaceHeroes Walk Around the World, beginning at RiverScape at 2 p.m. The Community-wide Prayers for Peace Service will be held from 3 to 3:15 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, hosted by Muslims, Christians and Jews coming together to pray for peace.

Donate blood from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Muslims for Life Blood Drive in the parking lot of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Take a shuttle from the Westminster parking lot to tour the historic Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Mosque, 637 Randolph St., and enjoy Indian finger food.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is an international movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Community spans 206 countries with membership exceeding tens of million. Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, established in 1920, is among the oldest American-Muslim organizations.