Civilize It for Election 2016 program set

MARIA STEIN — Tired of all of the shouting and insults this election season? Catholics are particularly challenged in this Year of Mercy declared by Pope Francis.

The Catholic Social Action and Family and Respect Life Offices of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati will offer a presentation called Civilize It: Faithful Citizenship in the Year of Mercy at Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. Johns Road, Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. A good will offering will be taken.

The question “How do we live in the Year of Mercy when it’s an election year?” is one to which the Civilize It Movement can offer an answer.

Civilize It is a non-partisan response developed in the Archdiocese and designed to guide Catholics on how to be civil and engaged during this election year while responding to Jesus’ call to love our neighbor. The presentation will look at how the Church forms its conscience through Scripture and Church teaching as articulated in the U.S. Bishops’ statement, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship. It will strengthen Catholics to call for more civility, clarity and compassion in electoral politics and from each other.

For more information call Pam Long, regional director of the Catholic Social Action Office Dayton at 937-224-3026 ext. 5018 or email [email protected]

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 38th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with almost 500,000 Catholics, and has the sixth largest network of Catholic schools in terms of enrollment. The 19-county territory includes 211 parishes and 111 Catholic primary and secondary schools.