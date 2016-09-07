Kickoff Sunday planned

SIDNEY — The Sidney First Presbyterian Church, located at 202 N. Miami Ave. in Sidney, is planning Kick-Off Sunday on Sunday, Sept. 11. This event will include worship service at 10:30 a.m. and hospitality hour immediately following. Children’s Church classes will also begin on this day. The theme for this year’s kick-off is “Whose Team are You On?” and people are encouraged to wear their favorite sporting team gear.

As part of the fall kick-off, there will be a new adult class beginning on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. Participants will study the book Not a Fan by Kyle Idleman. The study will also be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday mornings, beginning Sept. 14. This book will challenge readers to consider what it really means to be a Christian.

The study also includes a cinematic-type DVD lesson each week which weaves a story of a man who considered himself a Christian but was given a second chance at becoming a true follower of Christ after a near-death experience. Classes will be held in the first floor meeting room at the First Presbyterian Church.

For more information, call the church office at 937-492-4597 Monday to Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.