St. Augustine to hold open house

MINSTER — St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, will host an open house Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Organized in conjunction with the Auglaize County Historical Society, the event is being hosted in conjunction with Ohio Open Doors, an effort of the Ohio History Connection in honor of the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

“We are so grateful that Pastor Rick Nieberding, organizer Rich Stein, and the staff and parishioners of St. Augustine are graciously participating in this wonderful event,” said Rachel Barber, administrator of the Auglaize County HIstorical Society. “We hope that locals and visitors alike will take advantage of this rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most important historic churches in west-central Ohio.”

The open house will allow visitors a close-up look at this magnificent historic church, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The original church was constructed in 1848, with major renovations in 1874-76 and 1922. It is part of the storied Land of the Cross-Tipped Churches.

Visitors may enter the building from the front or from the parking lot to the rear (minimizing the steps). For more information, contact Cindy Wuebker at the St. Augustine Church office, 419-628-2614.

