Pot pie supper upcoming

TROY — First United Church of Christ’s annual pot pie supper will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 120 S. Market St., Troy.

The menu will include chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, applesauce, green beans, various pies, cakes and desserts and beverages.

Meals will be $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and younger.

Tickets are on sale at the church office or from Joan Burnside, Pat Detrick, Sally Jason or Shirley Heffner. You can also buy your ticket at the door the day of the supper.

Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

All proceeds goes to First UCC Women’s Fellowship in which women minister each other and support their outreach missions throughout the community.