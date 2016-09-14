Bontrager Family Singers to perform

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host the Bontrager Family Singers in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the church.

This singing family of 12 brings to their ministry of bluegrass/southern gospel music, which has been enjoyed by churches, festivals, camps, resorts, and prison ministries across North America. They have performed in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Nebraska, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, Canada.