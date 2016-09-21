This Side Up headlines Concert of Caring

SIDNEY — This Side Up, a well-known Dayton-based band, will provide music for the third annual Concert of Caring sponsored by Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. Ticket holders will need their dancing shoes because this high-energy group offers a unique blend of music from all genres guaranteed to have guests singing along, getting up to move, having fun, and even playing the occasional air guitar.

Set for Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Remy Hall in Russia, Concert of Caring is a dressy-casual event that includes food, drinks, music, and a silent auction. Proceeds from the special evening benefit CSSMV programs in Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties.

Tickets for the 2016 Concert of Caring are $50 per person. Admission includes table seating, dinner buffet, desserts, two drink tickets and the chance to bid on a variety of silent auction items donated by businesses, individuals, and local artisans. There will also be distinctive raffle items and other surprises throughout the evening. Chairing this event are dedicated volunteers Kathy Nichol, Sue Shira and Dianne Sielschott.

An added attraction at this year’s event is the presence of Moeller Brew Barn, who will provide two free beer tastings for each ticket holder.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and include signage, program recognition, and reserved table seating. The Headliner Level is $1,000 and includes VIP seating for 12. The Star Level is $500 and includes Premier seating for six. The Artist Level is $250 and includes reserved seating for four.

Proceeds from the Concert guarantee continued success of CSSMV services in the Northern Miami Valley. Services include counseling, early childhood intervention, parenting and adoption support in Auglaize and Mercer Counties, and all those services plus the RideLink call center and senior visiting in Darke, Miami and Shelby counties.

Your support of this event could help preschool children develop positive social and emotional skills, counsel a teen facing choices about an unplanned pregnancy, give a person coping with depression a chance to work through problems, or provide support for an isolated senior or caregiver. The impact of CSSMV services are far-reaching and may just touch a family member, friend, or neighbor.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.cssmv-sidney.org/events. For more information, to become a sponsor, to donate a silent auction item, or to purchase tickets, contact Elaine Schweller-Snyder, CSSMV marketing and development coordinator, at 937-498-4593, ext. 1141, or [email protected]

This Side Up will be performing at the Concert of Caring planned for Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Remy Hall in Russia. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_This-Side-Up.jpg This Side Up will be performing at the Concert of Caring planned for Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Remy Hall in Russia. Courtesy photo