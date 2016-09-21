Wrapped In God’s Love to give back on Make A Difference Day

SIDNEY — Wrapped In God’s Love invites the community to help celebrate “Make A Difference Day” on Saturday, Oct. 22, by joining in an Afternoon of Service from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney. On Make a Difference Day, volunteers across the nation will unite with a common mission — to improve the lives of others. This Afternoon of Service is being done by the Outreach Committee at Holy Angels Catholic Church in partnership with the Y.

Numerous projects will be available during the Afternoon of Service, including sewing “pillow case” dresses & shorts for needy children around the world (so far, more than 2,700 dresses made by Holy Angels members have been delivered to Kentucky, South USA, Honduras, Haiti, Tanzania, Chile, Philippines, Ghana), sewing Beads of Courage bags for critically ill children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, knitting or crocheting squares to be made into prayer shawls for area people going through a difficult time and into blankets for African children orphaned by AIDS, sewing fleece blankets for Project Linus (security blankets for children at Dayton Children’s Hospital) and making fleece or knitted hats (for Sidney school kids, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen patrons, and those in need in Mexico). The group will also have Fair Trade snacks for sale to benefit Fair Trade Products.

With help, children as young as 7 or 8 years old are able to create items that will help others. This is a perfect opportunity to help teach children and youth about the skill of sewing and about giving to others. No experience is required to participate – it’s really about the act of giving. Supplies are provided, however if possible, participants are asked to bring sewing machine, sewing scissors, knitting needles or crochet hooks, fleece minimum 14-inch by 28-inch or 40-inch by 40-inch, wash and wear kid friendly fabric 1 yard or more, straight pins. Wrapped in God’s love is also looking for donations of used sewing machines that are in good working condition. All projects are on-going. Those that wish to work on their projects independently may drop off their projects once completed at the YMCA’s Welcome Center. Please consider joining Wrapped in God’s love as they create Works of Mercy, clothe the naked and comfort the afflicted.

For more information about Wrapped in God’s Love or the Afternoon of Service event, contact Judy Zimmerman at 937-638-2733 or [email protected]

A child that lives in an orphanage in the Philippines was delighted to receive a new dress made by a participant in a Wrapped In God’s Love service event. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_1948.jpg A child that lives in an orphanage in the Philippines was delighted to receive a new dress made by a participant in a Wrapped In God’s Love service event. Courtesy photo Youth in Ghana are all smiles as they model their new dresses made by participants in Wrapped In God’s Love. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_0288.jpg Youth in Ghana are all smiles as they model their new dresses made by participants in Wrapped In God’s Love. Courtesy photo