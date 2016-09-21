Disaster preparedness seminar planned

ANNA — A Personal Disaster Preparedness Seminar and Church Building Security and Emergency Use Seminar is being held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St., Anna, Ohio.

The seminar is being sponsored by the Northern Exposure Cluster of the Southern Ohio Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and is free to the public. Special speakers include Cheri Drinkwine, director of Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, and Jennifer Stacey, account manager for Church Mutual Insurance Company.

“Natural disasters occur here in Shelby County – tornadoes, severe weather, floods, and even earthquakes. We hope this free seminar will help us all be better prepared in the event of a local disaster,” said Pastor Michael Althauser of St. Jacob Lutheran. “And churches have a role to play in helping the public get through the initial stages of disasters. We hope that this dual seminar will make us more aware and ready.”