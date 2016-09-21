‘Cry Out’ planned for Friday

SIDNEY — Sidney Baptist Church will be hosting “Cry Out,” a free simulcast of a nationwide prayer event for women, on Friday, Sept. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Event leaders will be Nancy Demoss Wolgemuth, host of “Revive Our Hearts,” Dr. Bob Bakke, pastor of Hillside Church, and Josh Davis, worship artist. Participants include Joni Eareckson Tada, founder of Joni and Friends, film maker Stephen Kendrick, Janet Parshall, host of “In the Market,” Kay Arthur, CEO of Precept Ministries and Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America.

The church is located at 1322 Court St., Sidney.

To RSVP the local event, contract Theresa chamberlin, [email protected] or call 937-597-5090.

For more information, visit CRYOUT16.com.