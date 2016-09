PORT JEFFERSON — New Life Church in Port Jefferson will be hosting the sixth annual Port Jefferson Community Harvest Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 5 p.m.

The event will include games, hayrides, inflatable fun, food, trunk or treat and more. Trunk and treat will be held from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

The church is located at 329 W. Main St., Port Jefferson.

For more information, visit newlifechurchpjbc.webs.com or call Ann Stringield, 937-974-9146, or Pastor Bryan Jones, 937-0658-2667.