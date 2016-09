SIDNEY — Priests at Holy Angels Catholic Church will bless people’s pets in a special ceremony, Oct. 4, at 2:30 p.m.

Area residents can take their animals to the grassy area near the Holy Angels School playground. T

he Blessing of the Pets will welcome all kinds of animals: cats, dogs, rabbits, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice, birds, snakes, fish, ferrets and more. Even large animals, like horses, will be blessed if their owners arrive with them.