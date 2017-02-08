De Lisle chosen as new president of The Way International

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Rev. Jean-Yves De Lisle has been selected as the new president of The Way International.

De Lisle has served on the board of directors for more than 14 years and has been involved with the ministry’s international work for more than 26 years. He has traveled overseas on ministry business in Europe and Africa. De Lisle is a native of Canada and became a U.S. citizen in 1998. He and his wife, Michelle, are Way Corps ministers, and graduates of the class of 1988. They have three daughters.

De Lisle will continue to serve on the Board of Directors with the Rev. Rosalie Rivenbark and the Rev. John Rupp.