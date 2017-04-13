Good Friday service begins at noon

SIDNEY — Good Friday services will begin Friday, April 14, at noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Sidney. The service will conclude at 3 p.m.

The service is sponsored by the Shelby County Ministerial Association and is based on the “Seven Last Words of Christ.” Local pastors will take turns speaking at the serivce.

Preservice music will be provided by Dana Geuy, pianist/accompanist.

At noon, Diane Nussbaum will perform a trumpet solo. The first word is Luke 23:34 “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” The preacher will be the Rev. George Gnade, First Baptist Church of Sidney.

At 12:25 p.m., Lisa Crutchfield will sing “I Need a Savior.” The second word is Luke 23:43 “I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise.” The preacher will be the Rev. Bill Halter, Lockington/Maplewood United Methodist Churches.

At 12:50 p.m., the Rev. Diana Circelli will sing “Lamb of God, What Wondrous Love.” The third word is from John 19:23-27 “Dear woman, here is your son,” (and to the disciple,) “Here is your mother.” The preacher will be the Rev. Harry Peterson, Cornerstone Assembly of God. Congregational hymn 183, “Beneath the Cross of Jesus,” will be sung.

At 1:15 p.m., the fourth word, Matthew 27:45-46 “Eli, Eli, lema Sabachthani?” will be presented by the Rev. Nitos Dobles, Pasco UMC. Nitos and Apple Dobles will sing “Broken and Spilled Out.”

At 1:40 p.m., the fifth word, John 19:28 “I am thirsty,” will be given by the Rev. Randy Locker, Botkins/Anna UMC. Locker will also sing “The Hammer.”

At 2:10 p.m., the sixth word, “It is finished” from John 19:30, will be presented by the Rev. Rodney Reynolds, Solid Rock Church. Angie Reynolds will sing “He Grows the Tree.”

The seventh word will be shared at 2:35 p.m. The Rev. Jane Madden, Sidney First UMC, will present “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” Luke 23:46

The closing congregational hymn is “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross.”

People are invited to come for the entire service or to come and go as their time permits. Perhaps there is one particular “word” they which to be focused upon or one or two of the speakers they wish to hear.

A free will offering will be accepted at the door with the funds assisting those who request financial assistance from the ministerial association.