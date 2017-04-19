Revival: It’s time to revive Shelby County

There has been some things happening in Shelby County that has caused me to look into what revival is. I have heard from several church leaders, community leaders and several other people that Shelby County is in need of a change.

They are troubled by the hurt that this drug epidemic is causing. They can see that there is a need for change and they genuinely want to help but don’t know how to.

The leaders of our community are trying to put some things together to help. It may seem that there is not enough being done but there are many efforts that are fighting to help those that are in need. You may be an individual that wants to help but it seems to big. You may be a church that wants to help but you’re not sure how to.

This is normal when there is a big issue and a response is needed quickly. That is why we need to respond. I feel that God is giving us a chance to be the difference that we need to be but we need to come together.

When I say that we need to come together I mean all the churches in Shelby County need to come together for a greater cause than themselves. The cause of Christ. It is time that we lay aside denomination not truth but denomination.

We can never waiver in the truth that everyone is a sinner in need of a savior (Romans 3:23). That there is only one way to God through His Son Jesus (John 14:6). If anyone rejects Jesus they reject God (1John 2:23) Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: (but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also. We have to be willing to work together as churches but also be willing to work with our community leaders.

This issue is bigger than our local government and our local churches. We have to be willing to work together. We have to be willing to see that separation between church and state was never in our constitution. We need something to happen quickly. ‘

What we need is true revival. When I looked up the definition of revival I found that it basically means to be brought back to life. There is a movement called Revive Ohio. We have an opportunity to have them come to Shelby County in the fall of this year.

There has already been several meetings about this event but we are still lacking support from the churches and the community. There are several churches and community leaders that have shown an interest but we need more to come together.

We need to come across some lines that we have drawn and pull together to see true revival come to our area. It is only when we decide to come alive that we will see change. It is time for us to either put up or shut up. We can keep saying that there needs to be change and hoping that it comes by some other means or we can put our feet to the pavement and be a part of the change. With that said we need to realize what truly will bring things back to life or what we call revival and that is Jesus Christ.

There will be a time of prayer this Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 6 p.m. and a meeting immediately following around 7 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 2555 Millcreek Road, Sidney, Ohio 45365.

Pastors, church leaders, community leaders, business leaders, we need you all to come alive and be revived. You can also look at www.reviveoh.com or contact the Revive Shelby County leadership at [email protected]

When the Light of Jesus shines than the darkness will leave.

By Pastor Chad Inman Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.

