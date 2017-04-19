Ministers networking group to hold meeting

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Area Faith Community Nurse/Health Ministers Network will hold its quarterly meeting on May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital South, Cancer Center Conference Room, 2300 Miami Valley Drive, Dayton.

The continuing education presentation “Pain Management and Ethics” will be led by Debbie Nelson, community relations adviser, A Place for Mom Inc. The program will cover establishing the principles of pain management, palliative and symptom management near the end of life. Highlights include personal sense of ethics, community/cultural sense of ethics and global sense of ethics. One hour of continuing education is available for social workers, case managers and nurses. Note: This educational activity will require a brief online study following the presentation to complete the continuing education requirements.

Pre-registration is required. For more information go to http://www.goodsamdayton.org/Spiritual-Care/Health-Ministries/ and scroll down to the Continuing Education Opportunities section to download the flyer/registration or contact the Good Samaritan Hospital Health Ministries Program, at 937-734-9454.