Rolling out online voter registration

This past spring the General Assembly was hard at work writing a bill to create an online voter registration system. This legislation was extremely important for our state and ultimately Senate Bill 63 was passed by both chambers and signed by Governor Kasich.

Senate Bill 63 establishes a system where Ohioans have the opportunity to register to vote online by requiring the Secretary of State to establish an online voter registration process that is safe. The Secretary of State will also be in charge of obtaining the applicant’s signatures as an electronic copy from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be used on their voter registration records. Additionally, security measures must also be in place by the Secretary of State to ensure accuracy.

This legislation is essential to our state, which is why I was happy to see it signed by the Governor. Under this Bill, Ohio residents could simply submit a voter registration form online including their name, address, date of birth, the last four digits of their Social Security Number and their Ohio driver’s license or state identification number. The information provided will then be checked against information at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to ensure each applicant is eligible to vote in Ohio.

In this modern age it is important to adjust to the times and that is exactly what we are doing with Senate Bill 63. This Bill provides an easy outlet to become a registered voter and it is my hope that this will get more people to the polls and involved.

Expanding ways to register creates new opportunities for Ohioans registering to vote and simplifies the process. Any time I can simplify and remove red tape for my constituents count me in. I am excited that this bill will become effective on September 13 and that we are joining the majority of our states who have already created similar online voter registration systems.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns on issues surrounding Ohio do not hesitate to contact my office at 614-466-6344.

By Jim Buchy Contributing columnist

The writer represents the 84th District in the Ohio House of Representatives.

