Contact Us

Federal and State:
- President Barack Obama, White House, Washington, D.C. 20500, (202) 456-1111
- Gov. John Kasich (R), Riffe Center, 30th Floor, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215-6117, (614) 466-3555
- U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), 713 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, (202) 224-2315
- U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R), 338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, (202) 224-3353
- U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R), District 4, 1524 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515 or 3121 W. Elm Plaza, Lima, OH 45805, (419) 999-6455
- State Rep. A. Nino Vitale (R), District 85, 77 S. High St., 14th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215-6111 (614) 466-1507, Email: [email protected]
- State Rep. Jim Buchy (R), District 84, 77 S. High St., 14th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215-6111, (614) 466-6344, Email: [email protected]
- State Sen. Keith Faber (R), 12th District, Senate Building, 1 Capitol Square, First Floor, Columbus, OH 43215, (614) 466-7584, District office: (419) 586-7799, Email: [email protected]
Shelby County:
- County Commissioners Tony Bornhorst (chairman), Julie Ehemann and Robert Guillozet, 129 E. Court St., Suite 100, Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 498-7226, Email: [email protected]; Tony Bornhorst at [email protected]; Julie Ehemann at [email protected]; and Robert Guillozet at [email protected]
- County Auditor Amy Berning, 129 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 498-7296, Email: [email protected]
- Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 498-1111, Email: [email protected]
City of Sidney:
- City Manager Mark Cundiff, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 498-8100, email: [email protected]
- Mayor Mike Barhorst, At-large, 604 N. West Avenue, Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 492-1401 (937) 498-8143, email: [email protected]
- Mardie Milligan, Vice Mayor, 1st Ward, 1521 Port Jefferson Road, Sidney, OH 45365, (937)492-6630, email: [email protected]
- Edward Hamaker, 3rd Ward, 1221 St. Marys Road, Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 492-7351, email: [email protected]
-
Joe Ratermann, At-large, 1030 N. Miami Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, email: [email protected]
-
Darryl Thurber, 2nd Ward, 530 N. West Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 710-4654, email: [email protected]
- Steve Wagner, 4th Ward, 702 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 492-5244, email: [email protected]
- Janet Born, At-large, 939 Chestnut Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, (937) 492-5277, email: [email protected]