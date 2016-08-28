Thanks for support of boys’ summer program at Humphrey Park

To the editor:

I want to thank all who lovingly gave of their time, talent and resources in support of the Summer Program, held at the Humphrey Park, for boys in the area, as I encouraged them to become good citizens and strive to grow and glow in a positive manner. Through your kindness, the youth received gifts and prizes for their participation. This program would not have been as successful as it was without the aid of the following individuals and businesses, in particular: The Waffle House, Great Clips, Little Ceasars Pizza, Bonnie and Joseph Sturm, Almeda Warren, Patricia Wheeler, TC Sports Design, Lee’s Chicken, Louise Humphrey, Lora Reineke, and Delores Porter.

Douglas W. Leslie

Sidney, Ohio