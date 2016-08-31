SHS Class of 1948’s annual reunion invite

To the editor:

The Sidney High School Class of 1948 will be having its annual reunion at noon on Friday, Sept. 9, and would like to invite members of the Classes of 1947 and 1949 to join us. We will be gathering at Sidney American Legion Post #217, ordering individually from their lunch menu, and then will enjoy a program featuring Mike Given of Ferguson Construction.

Please contact Paul Baker at 937-492-8101 if you plan to attend or if you would like more information.

Very Truly Yours,

Paul Baker

Sidney