To the editor:

General C.C. Ballow — on a New York ferry to Manhattan; leaving my ship for Manhattan and a big city tour.

I was 19, and enjoyed museums and big lights; this was 1946.

I sat at the bar. People laughed as they threw dollar bills into a glass jar. A big joke; funny!! “Give to mental health” or “I’ll kill you.”

I laughed, too.

At 89, I don’t think it’s funny anymore … do you?

Joe Schwaiger,

Sidney