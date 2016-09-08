Please support 4-H Breakfast on Sunday

To the editor:

There are many activities in the Sidney and Shelby County communities in September. An important one to the 4-H Community is the 4-H Breakfast sponsored by the Elks. This has become a long standing tradition after the county fair that continues to bring funds to support various 4-H activities and events. Over the years we were blessed to have proceeds from the breakfast support the revitalization of the horse arena, renovation of the Jr. Fair board office, the new show area, the new restroom/shower facility, 4-H camp scholarships, new volunteer background checks, sponsored the Shooting Sports Club start up, sent a 4-H member to Citizenship Washington Focus and annual scholarships of current 4-H members. This past year, we are very proud to share that we increased the number of college scholarships to four, cash awards for the winning clubs of Barnyard Olympics, along with cash awards for the King and Queen contest at the fair. The Shelby County 4-H Foundation oversees the use of the proceeds from the breakfast and we are proud of the many things we have the privilege of supporting. We are thankful for the Sidney Elks and the many donors to continue this tradition of the 4-H Breakfast. Please come on Sunday, Sept. 11th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to thank them, along with supporting a great cause for our youth. It is a buffet of all your favorite breakfast foods and the cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children 16 and younger. Sidney Elks, 221 S. Main Ave. (handicap accessible in the rear). If you are a 4-H family, I am sure that you have received the benefit from the many activities and projects the 4-H Foundation has supported; we would appreciate you returning the favor and support the breakfast this Sunday.

Trena Hershberger,

President of the Shelby County 4-H Foundation

Sidney