Come check-out the Senior Center

To the editor:

I would like to say how very, very grateful I am to the city of Sidney for pursuing plans in the 1990s to provide a Senior Center for those of us who are over 50 years of age. This wonderful facility is the answer to dreams that many senior citizens had over the years.

In September 2017, the center will celebrate 20 years of providing “caring and quality services” for the benefit of older adults in Sidney and Shelby County. If you have not been down to 304 S. West Ave. to check it out, you will be surprised what all is being offered! Anyone is welcome to pick up a newsletter and calendar that tells you what is happening each day and hour.

Open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, the Senior Center (in the former armory building) welcomes drop-in visitors daily, and organized activity as desired by the members.

A fully equipped exercise room is always available, with personal trainer on hand by appointment; plus an indoor walking track; move ‘n groove exercise classes, chair volleyball, and more. Indoor shuffleboard, table tennis, pickle ball, etc., is scheduled.

Also, there are all sorts of card games (some in the evening); two pool tables; bingo, quilting, sewing, crafts, a library, computer room, monthly carry-in meal, and more!

We invite all to stop by for a tour, and to join the fun! Annual dues are $30 for Shelby County residents/$35 for out of county. For more information, please call the center at 937-492-5266. Our director is Eileen Wiseman.

Sincerely,

Farrel Kaplan

Sidney