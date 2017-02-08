FISH haveing second Prom Gown Party

To the editor:

Prom. That word is on the mind of every high school girl at this time of the year. Dreams of wearing that beautiful gown, dancing the night away and feeling like Cinderella. For some girls that is only a dream — their family may be struggling to add the price of a gown to their household budget. For others it may take a big chunk of change from their college fund. Prom gowns are usually worn once then hung up, ending in the back of the closet, forgotten. FISH of Shelby County is planning to have its second Prom Gown Party and we would appreciate the donation of those forgotten prom gowns so another girl would get the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening. These gowns will be priced at $10 each and the girls that purchase a gown will be entered into a raffle to win one of many gifts that would complete their outfit: jewelry, flowers, shoes, hair, nails and food. The date and time of this event will be announced later.

FISH is also looking for more volunteers. Our business is growing every day and we need more volunteers. You can pick and choose the day and time you want to work. If you have some extra time and would like to help others, this is the place you need to be. Some of our volunteers have been volunteering since FISH started and we need some new, younger people to come on board. Sidney and Shelby County have the best residents and I know we can count on you. We look forward to talking with you.

FISH stands for FRIENDS IN SERVICE to HUMANITY and that is what we strive to do every day. I want to thank everyone for their continued support of FISH so we can help others.

Blessings to everyone,

Becky Gillman

FISH director