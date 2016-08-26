LoramieoutlastsAnna 3-2

Staff report

FORT LORAMIE — Anna and Fort Loramie hooked up in a dandy County volleyball match to open league play Thursday night, with the host Lady Redskins prevailing 3-2.

The scores were 25-16, 26-28, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10.

Fort Loramie is 1-0 in league play and 3-2 overall. Anna drops to 0-1 in the County and 0-2 on the year.

“I knew this could be a long night,” said Loramie coach John Rodgers. “Kelly (Zumberger, Anna coach) always has her team ready to play and with as much inexperience as we have, we were going to make mistakes. But I was very happy with our response to those mistakes.”

For Loramie, Sara Stang had 22 kills and Caleigh Barhorst 21.

Hattie Meyer handed out 35 assists and Sophia Albers added 16.

Barhorst also led the defense with 20 digs and Taylor Ernst added 16. Maeve Hilgefort finished with four blocks.

For Anna, Krista Gehret had 19 kills, Ashley Landis nine kills, Emma Meyer added eight and Kennedey Glover finished with six. Meyer also had six solo blocks and Glover two.

Lexi Wells had 39 assists and 10 digs, Carly Becker had 10 digs and Lindsey Barhorst added eight digs.

Anna won the junior varsity game 26-24, 26-24.

COUNTY STANDINGS — Fairlawn 1-0 (2-0), Fort Loramie 1-0 (3-2), Russia 1-0 (2-2), Jackson Center 0-0 (3-0), Botkins 0-1 (1-1), Anna 0-1 (0-2), Houston 0-1 (0-3).

Fairlawn 3, Botkins 1

SIDNEY — Botkins won the first game, but Fairlawn came back and took the next three for a 3-1 win in the County opener for both squads.

The scores were 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13.

Audrey Francis had 13 kills and 20 digs for the Lady Jets, Chelsie Brautigam had 17 assists, 11 digs and four kills, Lauren Dudgeon had six kills and two solo blocks, and Grace Hageman had seven digs and eight assists.

For Botkins, Sarah Bergman finished with 18 kills and Casey Woodall added nine. Jenna Pitts had 26 assists and both Katie Swartz and Alexis Jones added 28 digs.

Troy 3, Sidney 0

SIDNEY — A strong Troy squad dominated the Sidney Lady Jackets in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play Thursday night at the high school, winning 3-0.

The scores were 25-18, 25-7, 25-15 and it drops the Lady Jackets to 0-2 on the season heading into a tri-match today at Minster.

Amanda Thomas led Sidney with seven kills and Kiana Calvert led with six digs. Carrie Nuss had 14 assists.

The Sidney junior varsity also came up short, losing 25-22, 25-12. Arielle Snider had five kills for Sidney, Allie Herrick had four aces, and Faith Bockrath chipped in 10 assists.

NK 3, St. Marys 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville upped its record to 3-2 with a 3-1 win over St. Marys in non-league action Thursday.

The scores were 25-19, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18.

Two girls had triple-doubles for New Knoxville. Kenzie Schroer had 15 kills, 24 assists and 19 digs, and Shayna Bierlein had 17 kills, 14 digs and 13 assists.

Caitlin Lammers and Tasia Lauth both added six kills, Taylor Doty had five kills, Faith Homan 23 digs, and Ashlyn Miller 14 digs.

The junior varsity team also won, 26-24, 25-16.

Knoxville is at Botkins today.

