Tickets, and 50-50 drawing

Staff report

Sidney High School announced its home football games ticket-sale procedure for this season, starting with next week’s game against Bellefontaine.

Different for this season is the opportunity for fans to buy tickets in advance and at the same time, purchase 50-50 tickets. In the past, those tickets were available only at the stadium.

There are now five ticket outlets, counting the Sidney High athletic office.

The outlets include Ernst Sporting Goods, Lochard’s, Downtown Barber Shop, and Sharp’s Bar and Grill on Ohio 47 west of town.

Tickets at the gate this year will be $8, but tickets in advance will be $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Buying 50-50 tickets in advance of the game gives the ticket-holder a chance for a minimum $350 prize. And they need not be present to win.

Prizes can be claimed at the game or in the Sidney High athletic office the following week between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. by presenting the winning ticket.

The winning ticket number will be posted on the school message board, Twitter, Facebook and the school website under Athletics.